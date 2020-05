Missing 4-year-old girl found over a mile away in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said a 4-year-old girl who had wandered away was found two hours later over a mile from where she was last seen.

The little girl was last seen at her residence in the Four Elk Subdivision on Friday. A massive search began immediately.

She was reunited with her parents as soon as she was located.

Agencies that responded and assisted in the search: