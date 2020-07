PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is asking for help in finding Mariah Vigil and her 2014 black Kia Soul bearing Colorado temp tags 2077073.

Police say Mariah is 22 years of age, White female, 5’3”, approximately 120 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and blue/green eyes.

Please contact Detective Gustin at (719) 240-1341 with any information.