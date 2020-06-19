Missing 17-year-old girl from Montana possibly in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — A 17-year-old girl is missing out of Lewis and Clark County in Montana and Cañon City Police say she is reported to be in the Fremont County area.

Jade Hoff was last seen on May 25 in Helena, on her way to Bozeman with friends, wearing a black tank top and green pants. Hoff is 5’11”, 135 lbs with brown/blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Cañon City Police say Hoff is believed to be in the company of Joshua Heiden and Jordan Bronson. Bronson may be working for an HVAC Company in Cañon City. According to officers, they are possibly traveling in a 90’s model tan Chevrolet Tahoe with Wyoming plates.

Courtesy of Lewis and Clark County

If you have any information on where Jade Hoff may be, please contact your local law enforcement agency.