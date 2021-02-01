MISSING: 15-year-old girl last seen in Colorado Springs possibly traveling to Florida

COLORADO SPRINGS — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Ariauna Burk was last seen in Colorado Springs on January 28. Investigators believe that Ariauna may travel to Naples, Florida.

Ariauna is 5’5” tall and 110 lbs. She has brown eyes and blonde hair. When Ariauna was last seen her hair was dyed red.





If anyone has information about Ariauna Burk, you are urged to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 1-719-444-7000, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that’s 1-800-843-5678.