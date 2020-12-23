11-year-old boy in Colorado Springs reported missing found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police reported around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning that the search for an 11-year-old boy is over. Joseph Seager was found safe.

Officers were called to the area of Quail Lake and Bayfield Wy regarding a missing child. The child’s mother reported that her son, Joseph Seager, had run from their home taking some clothing with him.

According to CSPD, officers did an extensive search for the child but were not able to locate him.

The missing endangered child is a white male who is 5’01 tall and 90 lbs with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark gray basketball shorts, and black Nike high tops. He was carrying a blue Vans backpack that has white and gold stars on it.

If you see him please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.