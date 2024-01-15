(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A big congratulations to Miss Colorado and recent U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) graduate, Madison Marsh, as she is now the first active-duty Air Force officer to win the Miss America pageant.

The U.S. Air Force posted on social media Sunday evening, Jan. 14 about the win and congratulated Marsh on her new title. “Congratulations to our very own Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned Miss America 2024! Marsh is the first active-duty servicemember to ever win the title.”

The 22-year-old is from Fort Smith, Arkansas, but graduated from the USAFA in 2023 with a degree in Physics, focusing on Astronomy, and she is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Marsh will receive a $50,000 scholarship as Miss America and will immediately begin her reign for one year.