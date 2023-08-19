(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shooting in northern Colorado Springs early Saturday morning on Aug. 19.

Just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on the 1500 block of York Drive near Woodman Road and North Academy Boulevard. Officers found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg and lacerations to his head. Police provided medical aid at the scene, and the minor was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said the incident was related to domestic violence.

“Detectives from the Domestic Violence Unit responded to assist with interviews and will assume further investigative tasks related to the case,” said CSPD.

There have been no arrests made at this time, according to CSPD.