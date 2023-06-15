(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released information on an apparent homicide that happened earlier this month after a suspect fired shots into a victim’s vehicle after being involved in a minor crash on the city’s east side.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Jeanette Wince of Colorado Springs on Tuesday, June 13.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

On Sunday, June 11, 19-year-old Elijah Adolpho of Colorado Springs was charged with First-Degree Murder for the death of Wince.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

On Saturday night June 10, CSPD responded to a crash in the 800 block of North Academy Boulevard, near the Citadel Mall. When officers arrived, they found a woman, who was unconscious in the vehicle.

The investigation showed there was a minor crash between the suspect’s vehicle and the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then allegedly fired multiple gunshots into the victim’s vehicle hitting one person. The victim was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said this is still an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.