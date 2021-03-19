Minnesota Make-A-Wish recipient donates wish to build inclusive playground

WACONIA, Minn. — A Minnesota Make-A-Wish recipient gives up his own wishes to help others.

Eight-year-old Vinny giving up his own dream of going to Disneyworld after it was delayed due to the pandemic. And instead — he donated his Make-A-Wish money $5,000 to help build an inclusive playground.

The park will be in Minnesota and will help those with special needs, such as wheelchair access. Vinny understands because he has potentially-terminal seizures and often needs a wheelchair to rest.

“I just really want to help other kids have a fun place to play on, with wheelchairs,” Vinny Skaro said. “Because I like to help a lot of people, and I just don’t want to help myself all the time.”

Vinny’s generosity continues Saturday when he hosts a hot chocolate stand at the park to help raise $22,000 for a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round!

Click here if you’d like to help out.