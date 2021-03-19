Minnesota Make-A-Wish recipient donates wish to build inclusive playground

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACONIA, Minn. — A Minnesota Make-A-Wish recipient gives up his own wishes to help others.

Eight-year-old Vinny giving up his own dream of going to Disneyworld after it was delayed due to the pandemic. And instead — he donated his Make-A-Wish money $5,000 to help build an inclusive playground.

The park will be in Minnesota and will help those with special needs, such as wheelchair access. Vinny understands because he has potentially-terminal seizures and often needs a wheelchair to rest.

“I just really want to help other kids have a fun place to play on, with wheelchairs,” Vinny Skaro said. “Because I like to help a lot of people, and I just don’t want to help myself all the time.”

Vinny’s generosity continues Saturday when he hosts a hot chocolate stand at the park to help raise $22,000 for a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round!

Click here if you’d like to help out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local