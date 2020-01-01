Minimum wage hike puts a dent in local business profits

COLORADO SPRINGS — As of January 1, 2020, people earning minimum wage are getting a $.90 raise.

This is because Amendment 70 was passed in 2016 to raise the minimum wage to $12 an hour in Colorado by 2020.

When you think of a minimum wage increase, you might think about what’s going into your pocket; but some small business owners are thinking what’s coming out of theirs.

“The cost of everything is going up, so you have more money in your pocket but at the end of the day do you really have more money in your pocket,” said Jake Norment, owner of Caffeinated Cow. “I might lose employees because I can’t give them hours they are supposed to get.”

Norment said he may have raise prices or cut employee hours.

Non-profit organizations like the Meadows Park Community Center, can’t just raise prices, because families who rely on their services, need them to be affordable. So they will have to get creative.

“There’s been a lot of soul searching and a lot of discussions but we have not seen a reduction in services,” said Brian Kates with the Meadows Park Community Center. “I don’t know why this is controversial, I say this is about time.”

Big corporations like Centura Health say only about 50 employees state-wide current earn minimum wage and this increase will have a minimal impact.

Skirted Heifer’s owner Kevin Migyeri said it’s not the wages that cause them to occasionally increase prices it’s the price of the product.

“We have a certain margin, we have to sustain,” said Migyeri.

Along with increasing wages, the state changing Colorado’s overtime and minimum pay standards: The state is protecting salaried workers who make less than $35,568 making sure they make at least minimum wage by requiring them to be paid for overtime hours if they work over 52 hours.

>>Tap here to learn more.