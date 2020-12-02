Mini-bike driver dies from injuries after crash in Colorado Springs

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The driver of a mini-bike that crashed into an SUV in Colorado Springs died from his injuries Thursday.

On Sunday, November 22, at approximately 7:20 P.M., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash at the intersection of South Chelton Road and Delta Drive involving a mini-bike (a smaller version of a regular motorcycle with a 40-50cc/they are child-sized) and a Mercedes SUV.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR also responded to the scene and provided medical assistance to the mini-bike driver before he was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to CSPD, the investigation into the crash revealed the motorcyclist, 30-year-old Christopher J. Sigfred of Colorado Springs, was traveling eastbound on South Chelton Road through the Delta Drive intersection when he struck the SUV which was attempting a left turn onto southbound Delta Drive from westbound South Chelton road.

The driver of the SUV told police that they did not see Sigfred due to the low profile of the mini-bike as well as the mini-bike not being equipped with a headlight.

On November 26, Sigfred died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash.

Neither excessive speeds nor impairment are suspected to be factors in this crash. Mr. Sigfred was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Sigfred is the 45th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2020. At this time last year, there were 41 fatalities.

No charges have been filed in regard to this crash and the investigation is continuing.