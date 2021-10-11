Miners’ Pumpkin Patch is back!

The biggest fundraiser of the year is happening this October for a local nonprofit, and includes endless fall activities for the entire family. The Western Museum of Mining and Industry is hosting its annual Miners’ Pumpkin Patch this October, and it includes a pumpkin smash and catapult, a hay maze, and a slide for the kids to enjoy. Families can also grab a local pumpkin and play other games including battleship and jenga. For tickets, click here.

