(COLORADO SPRINGS) – According to experts, the miller moths in southern Colorado are here to stay – at least, for another month.

“It’ll be strung out at least three more weeks, if not more. I could see them being here until the end of June,” said Whitney Cranshaw, an entomologist with Colorado State University (CSU).

Whether you’re outside or inside, miller moths have been seen everywhere over the past few weeks. That is because Southern Colorado is a pit stop for these miller moths as they migrate toward the mountains.

For many people, this miller moth infestation feels worse than ever before, but in actuality, it’s just that they are staying here for longer due to the recent wet weather.

“We’ll see them over a longer period of time than most years because it is cool and wet and there are lots of flowers around, so there’s less need for them to book it to the mountains,” said Cranshaw.

While it rains, the miller moths take shelter in cold dark places, which could explain why people have been seeing them in homes or places of work.

“They are hiding in tight, dark places, and that could be around a window, that could be under bark… Instead of going back outside, you find them around the edges of doors, any little crack and crevice,” said Cranshaw.

If you’re trying to bring one outside, it’s important to remember that they cannot hurt you.

“They do not have teeth or claws or stingers. So even though they feel like they’re dive-bombing you, they’re out to get you at times, they’re really not,” said Carrie York, part-owner of the local entomology museum, May Natural History Museum.

If you don’t want to touch them, but still remove them from indoors, York recommends putting a clear bowl with dish soap under a light, during overnight hours, and turning off the rest of the lights. She says the moths will then be drawn to the soapy water and will not be able to escape the sticky substance.

As for the outdoors, York says to turn off your porch lights since these moths are attracted to light.

While many might not be happy about the moths’ extended stay, experts say the wildlife definitely will be.

“They are a wonderful source of food for many, many animals. It’s a huge bonus to the birds. Bats eat them, even grizzly bears eat them,” said York.

Experts say that these miller moths are a good source of protein for your pets, so don’t worry if your cat or dog does end up eating them.

A tip that might be helpful for next year: “Many people sometimes call me and ask when the miller moths are going to come because they want to know when to take their vacation and be somewhere else,” said Cranshaw.