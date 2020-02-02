Military members sent to the Super Bowl; meet-and-greet with NFL players

KSWB– With all eyes on Miami, showcasing just football isn’t the only focus.

The military is a fixture at NFL games throughout the season and in an effort to offer thanks, military members got to spend time talking football with Jarvis Landry of the Cleveland Browns.

This year, seven players or coaches, including Landry, awarded military veterans and their families a trip to Sunday’s game. Each family got two tickets plus all travel accommodations covered.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized and for people to show their appreciation for the service and sacrifice that we make in the military and obviously it’s great for us as well. It’s a great deal for us to be able to come and participate in this event,” said Jordan Hedges, USMC Pilot.

Cleveland Browns Jarvis Landry said meeting servicemen and women is a humble reminder.

“National anthem, the flag that’s over the entire field and the flyover. That’s the part of the game where everything sinks in and we’re here and that last final breath before you go out there and play and it’s a moment that’s really symbolic to the game and our country,” said Landry.

A special “chalk talk” experience was also held, sponsored by USAA, as a part of their “Salute to Service” program.

Von Miller was also in attendance. The Denver Bronco also sent a lucky service member to Super Bowl LIV.

Look who's going to Super Bowl LIV! Awesome to be working with @USAA again and send Marine Corps vet – and @Broncos fan – Nick Lopez to the big game with the help of the @VFWHQ. Thankful to all those who serve and their families who support them! pic.twitter.com/OldDVa3VIl — Von Miller (@VonMiller) January 21, 2020

FOX21 will be airing Super Bowl LIV on February 2 with kick-off set for 4:30 p.m.

