Mika's Pierogi Kitchen to close permanently in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen, which has been serving delicious Polish cuisine in Colorado Springs since 2020, will be closing its restaurant permanently, effective Saturday, May 27, according to Co-Owners, Zachary Short and Mika Mills.

“Our little Polish haven was a hub to all Polish in the Springs, but so so many other than Polish beautiful diverse ethnic groups supported and enjoyed having us as one of very few Eastern European cuisines available in the Springs,” wrote Mills in a statement sent to FOX21 News.

Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen first opened its doors in December 2020, and according to a Facebook post on Wednesday, the owners pointed to an early business decision, they said, ultimately impacted their future at the restaurant.

The owners said their “…desire to help all of the restaurant employees who were out of work during the pandemic” led them to be short on payroll, adding at one point, hiring 18 Colorado Springs employees who had been laid off.

“…we were forced to take out Merchant Cash Advances at a repayment rate of 150% (or 50% interest)… we were forced to take out more… until the burden of debt became so great that we could no longer keep up with our most important financial obligations,” read the statement.

Short and Mills thanked the community for its support and reiterated that the impending closure was not due to a lack of sales or support, as sales were reportedly stable since their opening.

“Mika [and] I cannot adequately express in words how much your support, love, and patronage have meant to us over these past 3 years. For so many of you, your family has become a part of our family,” wrote Short. “Mika has so enjoyed sharing her passion and culinary talents with our small corner of the world, and I have so enjoyed being a part of this journey and helping my wife build her dream which has since become mine.”

Future cooking classes have also been canceled and the owners plan to refund all customers. For now, while a painful decision to make, Short and Mills knew it was for the best.

“This morning the space was being shown already to a new potential renter, it broke my heart again. But I am not giving up I will carry on the legacy. I will go back to the drawing board and recreate myself and I will be back, my beautiful Foodies as a 2.0 version! Stay tuned,” wrote Mills.

Zachary Short & Mika Mills of Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen

While the next steps for the couple are uncertain, they did share some amazing, future news: “We are happy to share with all of you that we will be expecting and welcoming a new baby to arrive around Mika’s birthday in January!”

Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen is located at 4657 Centennial Boulevard, Suite 100.