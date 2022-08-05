COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11 has decided to expand the availability of Narcan in its middle schools for the 2022/2023 school year.

Narcan, which is publicly available, is used to reverse the effects of opioids – including fentanyl – during overdoses.

According to a district spokesperson, Narcan has been available in D11 high schools since last year.

“The societal crisis is growing and sadly impacting more and more people,” Devra Ashby wrote in an email to FOX21 News. “Therefore, our nurses, when they return for the school year next week, will all be trained on how to administer [Narcan].”

In December of 2021, a Mitchell High School student took a fentanyl pill on school grounds, overdosed in class, and later died at the hospital.

According to a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration website, fentanyl is about 100 times more potent than morphine. But, of course, the amount of fentanyl contained in each illegally-made pill is wildly inconsistent.

The DEA has found that many pills taken off the street contained at least 2mg of Fentanyl – which is considered a potentially lethal dose.