(COLORADO) — The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center (CWWC) is holding a naming contest for the first wolves to be reintroduced to their original native historical range, and middle schoolers from grades 5-8 will pick from a list of potential names to select a winner.

According to the CWWC, it’s believed the last wild wolf part of an established population was killed in 1945. The CWWC believes that the children of Colorado should have the opportunity to be a part of this significant event, reintroducing a once-native species.

CWWC decided that middle school children encompassing grades 5-8th would be the perfect age group for this project. Students will choose from a list of 14 potential names for the wolves. They will have access to an educational script and the rules for the contest. Each student will have the opportunity to vote once for their favorite name, beginning on Nov. 27 and closing on Dec. 20.

All public middle schools should have received an invitation from the CWWC to contribute. If your school is interested in participating and did not receive an invitation, email wolfcontestco@gmail.com with “Wolf Naming Contest” in the subject line.

The results will be calculated using two electronic forms, and results will be finalized no later than Jan. 1, 2023. The name with the most votes will be assigned to the first released wolf. The same process will be followed to assign names for all the following wolves, using names that receive the majority of votes.

The CWWC said it does not currently know how many wolves will be released in the first round, but the center will receive the Federal ID number for each wolf, which will be matched with a name. Once named, the public can stay updated by visiting the CWWC website or Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The first wolf release is expected for Dec. 31, 2023.