Microchip Technology expands Colorado Springs facility, hiring 50+ specialists

COLORADO SPRINGS — Microchip Technology Inc., a leading provider of microcontroller and analog semiconductors, announced on Wednesday it’s expanding its Colorado Springs fabrication facility.

Microchip will invest $40 million to re-tool the factory for advanced technology nodes and equipment. The company will be adding 50-75 specialists roles during the first phase of hiring, with plans to add many additional jobs over the upcoming years.

“Microchip Technology serves many industries and products that we use everyday, like garage doors and clocks to name a few,” Cecilia Harry, CEcD, chief economic development officer, Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC said. “Microchip Technology is a unique asset in Colorado Springs, and we look forward to supporting the organization as they grow and increase their global competitiveness in the semiconductor industry.”

To apply for jobs at the Colorado Springs location, click here.

“We are a great place to work with a positive culture and opportunities for career growth in the variety of job openings we have available. We hope to add talented people from the Pike’s Peak region to the team to help us make the world smarter, more connected, and more secure,” Rod Schroeder, director of operations Fab 5, Microchip Technology said.

Microchip is Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.