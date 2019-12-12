Memorial service set for Fremont County correctional employee

Staff member who was killed Wednesday, December 4. Courtesy of the CDOC.

COLORADO SPRINGS — The memorial service for the Colorado Department of Corrections Sgt. Joshua Voth, who was killed in the line of duty, will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019.

The funeral service is open to the public. It will be held at the New Life Church in Colorado Springs at 11025 Voyager Parkway at 11 a.m.

Law enforcement processional will escort the family from Canon City to the church. He was a husband and father of three young children.

The 28-year-old sergeant had been with the department since 2016. He was a Correctional Support Licensed Trade Supervisor who helped teach offenders valuable trade skills.

The DOC said Sgt. Voth was killed as the result of a boiler explosion but the incident is still under investigation.

Two funds have been set up in order to directly support the family.