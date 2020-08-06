Medical and retail marijuana stores can stay open until midnight in Manitou Springs

FILE – In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party celebrating weed in Seattle. A new federally funded study found, not surprisingly, that marijuana use in Washington state is up since pot became legal in 2014. The hard, or not-so-hard, evidence was in sewage samples. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs City Council approved an ordinance to extend the hours of operation for medical marijuana centers and retail stores until midnight this week.

The extended hours will go into effect five days following publication noting the ordinance had passed, which happened August 4.

Per the ordinance, stores and centers are not compelled to remain open for longer hours, but are allowed to do so if they choose. Stores and centers that do choose to extend their hours will need to notify the planning department and post the updates online and at their physical location.

City Council also noted the police department will monitor for any “community impacts” resulting from the change in hours of operations, as well as calls to the police department regarding “late night activity.”