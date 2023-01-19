(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Sunday, Jan. 22, microphones, tv makeup, and radio jams will take the sideline for a great cause, as the FOX21 News and X1039 teams gear up to battle it out at WhirlyBall Colorado Springs. The Media Brawl at WhirlyBall will benefit Inside Out Youth Services (IOYS), and the event comes in response to the recent tragedy at Club Q.

FOX21 Morning Anchor Abbie Burke, sat down with Liss Smith, Communications Manager for Inside Out Youth Services, and Shawn Lucero, DJ for X1039, to chat all about the upcoming event.

“Inside Out has been around in Colorado Springs for about 30 years, and we work to make safe spaces for LGBTQ young people, ages 13 to 24,” said Smith.

According to Shawn, X1039 teamed up with WhirlyBall to make the event happen because they wanted to support IOYS and its program. “Especially now, after this last year, we really need to reach out; reach out to the youths, here in our city, that you [IOYS], help,” said Lucero.

After learning of the tragedy at Club Q, IOYS continues to make the youth of Colorado Springs its number one priority. “So, right now our physical center is closed, but we are maintaining our virtual community center, and really working to emotionally and socially support these young folks, while they are dealing with really heavy emotions,” said Smith.

Smith said IOYS plans to reopen its physical space within the next month or so, as according to the organization’s website, it is still temporarily closed.

The Club Q tragedy in November has left our community in mourning, and more concerned than ever about safety and security. As we work to create or revise processes and procedures around security, the IOYS physical space is closed. Our virtual community center is still open to anyone ages 13-24 in the region, and we are still completing weekly grocery deliveries and offering therapy. Please contact us to enroll in IOYS to take part in these services. We will update this space when a reopening date has been set. Inside Out Youth Services

Smith said after the Club Q shooting, IOYS has seen an increase in some services. “I think what we are seeing, is a lot of folks with fear and anxiety, and a lot to process, and it is really helpful to process that together.”

During the event on Sunday, WhirlyBall will be donating activities and food so that 100% of the proceeds benefit IOYS.

Smith said the awareness the event will generate around IOYS, is vital to reaching those who may need support. “And, more than that, having the funds to continue our work, having the funds to do everything from; providing snacks to making sure our young folks experiencing homelessness have the supplies they need, all of that is a benefit,” said Smith.

The event is open to the public and those hoping to attend, are invited to watch the FOX21 News and X1039 teams compete against each other, while also enjoying live music, free activities, and food for the family.

The team that wins will take home the WhirlyBall trophy, so come out for a fun night of fierce competition, activities, and delicious food, all while supporting a great cause.

Media Brawl at WhirlyBall: Event Details

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: WhirlyBall (3971 Palmer Park Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80909)

Tickets: $25 in advance / $30 at the door

Link: Eventbrite

There will be plenty of activities for the family to enjoy at the event including; live music by Tava Blue and Swell, bowling, ping-pong, whirlyball, and pop-up games, along with free delicious bites provided by U.S. Foods and WhirlyBall Colorado Springs.