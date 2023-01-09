(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Coming together to support a great cause, the ‘Media Brawl at WhirlyBall’ is gearing up for some intense competition between the FOX21 News and X1039 teams.

The event comes in response to the recent tragedy at Club Q and will benefit Inside Out Youth Services, which “builds access, equity, and power with LGBTQIA2+ young people, through leadership, advocacy, community-building, education, and peer support.”

It’s all happening on Sunday, Jan. 22 at WhirlyBall Colorado Springs, which will be donating activities and food so that 100% of proceeds benefit Inside Out.

Courtesy: Inside Out Youth Services

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

Courtesy: FOX21 News

WhirlyBall “combines lacrosse, hockey, basketball, and bumper cars in a game of skill coupled with a touch of chance.”

The public is invited to watch the FOX21 News and X1039 teams compete against each other, while also enjoying live music, free activities, and food for the family.

Media Brawl at WhirlyBall: Event Details

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22

Time: 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Location: WhirlyBall (3971 Palmer Park Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80909)

Tickets: $25 in advance / $30 at the door

Link: Eventbrite

There will be plenty of activities for the family to enjoy at the event including; live music by Tava Blue and Swell, bowling, ping-pong, whirlyball, and pop-up games, along with free delicious bites provided by U.S. Foods and WhirlyBall Colorado Springs.

The team that wins will take home the WhirlyBall trophy, so come out for a fun night of fierce competition, activities, and delicious food, all while supporting a great cause.