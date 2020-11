DENVER — Colorado voters turned down Proposition 115 on the 2020 ballot, which would ban abortion after 22 weeks of pregnancy.

Opponents of Prop 115 have said the measure is too restrictive, because it does not allow exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or fetal abnormalities. The single exception written in the measure would allow for a late term abortion only if the mother’s life was in danger.

