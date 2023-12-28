(COLORADO SPRINGS/PUEBLO, Colo.) — The McDivitt Law Firm is offering free rides home once again this year on New Year’s Eve. If you need a ride because you or someone you know had too much to drink, simply call a participating cab service and let the drivers know: “It’s on McDivitt!”

The rides can only be used for your trip home not other drinking locations, and are limited to the city’s metropolitan areas.

People can call either City Cab in Pueblo or zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) in Colorado Springs:

Colorado Springs – Call zTrip at (719) 766-4567 If you use the zTrip app, make sure you mark “Pay in Car” at the time of booking

– Call zTrip at (719) 766-4567 Pueblo & Pueblo West – Call City Cab of Pueblo at (719) 543-2525

The program will run from 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31 until 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1.

The professionals at McDivitt Law Firm work with clients who have been injured or lost loved ones in alcohol related crashes. McDivitt team members have seen firsthand the destructive nature of drinking and driving; you can never be too careful. McDivitt Law Frim

Since 2007 the law firm has provided over 19,000 safe rides home.