McDivitt Law Firm pays for lyft, cab rides on New Year’s Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS — McDivitt Law Firm is helping riders ring in the New Year – by paying for rides home to assist in the fight against drunk driving.

The free ride is available from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. as long as you’re going home.

*They will not drop riders off at another bar or restaurant.

For a $20 free LYFT Voucher:

Use promo code MCDIVITTLAW or tell your driver “It’s on McDivitt.”

For a $20 free cab ride:

Colorado Springs

⦁ Call ZTrip of Colorado Springs at (719)766-4567. Riders can also use the ZTrip app to call for a cab. To ensure the ride is paid for by McDivitt, select “pay in car” when ordering a car. Once the car arrives, just tell the driver, “It’s on McDivitt.”

Pueblo

Call City Cab of Pueblo at 719-543-2525.

Canon City

Fremont County Cab Service, 719-784-2222 – Canon City, CO

“In our business, we see the tragic effects of drunk driving. We see it every day. So we want to try and make the community safer and the way we want to do that is by giving people an opportunity to get home safe.” Edward Lomena, Managing Attorney, McDivitt Law Firm

Due to the high demand for cab rides on New Year’s Eve, rides cannot be guaranteed to everyone, although every attempt will be made to fulfill all requests.