(COLORADO SPRINGS) — During the State of the City event at the Broadmoor on Thursday, Sept. 14 Mayor Yemi Mobolade will present John Suthers a Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award.

71-year-old Suthers was born in Denver and adopted as a baby. A lifelong resident of Colorado Springs Suthers graduated from St. Mary’s High School and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Notre Dame. Suthers was a Deputy District Attorney, District Attorney for the 4th Judicial District, United States Attorney for Colorado, executive director of the Colorado Department of Corrections, and Attorney General of Colorado from 2005 to 2014. Suther was elected the 41st mayor of Colorado Springs and served two terms.

“John Suthers has served our city and our state through dedicated public service for 35 years,” said Mayor Yemi. “It is my honor to present him with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his remarkable career and positive impact on our city. This award is an affirmation that he is a good ancestor.”