Mayor Suthers weighs in as Ballot 2A passes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — As the El Paso County Clerk & Recorder works to count ballots on Tuesday evening, Mayor John Suthers issued a statement regarding Ballot 2A, a Tax Payer Bill of Rights related-question that asks two things: The first, to retain 2019’s $1.9 million refunds entirely for public safety, and the second, to set 2019’s revenue cap for 2021.

On Tuesday evening, 2A looked to be a clear winner, and Mayor Suthers issued the following statement:

“I’d like to thank the voters for overwhelmingly passing Ballot Measure 2A tonight, which will considerably speed up our city’s economic recovery and return us to the trajectory of positive growth that we were experiencing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The voters’ support means that we can move more quickly to a full economic recovery without compromising vital city services. This will allow us to maintain the incredible quality of life that we have come to appreciate here in Colorado Springs.”

