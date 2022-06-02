COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has issued a statement in response to the Government Accountability Office’s final report on the decision to move US Space Command from Colorado to Alabama.

“The GAO report… confirmed what we have stated throughout – that the process that recommended moving Space Command out of Colorado Springs was vastly flawed. Citing ‘shortfalls in transparency and credibility,’ the report specifically gave low scores in three of the four assessment categories covering documentation, credibility, and bias. It’s difficult to imagine a more condemnatory characterization of the process.

These deficits should not and cannot be accepted by the American people, especially on this critical matter of national security. The report is consistent with the earlier DOD report in confirming that our nation’s top national security advisors recommended Colorado Springs as the most appropriate location for Space Command due to our ability to reach full operational capability quicker than any other location and the unreasonable and unnecessary cost of moving the command.

Now that we have the full and consistent findings of both reports, we look to the Biden Administration to do the right thing in the interest of national security and confirm Colorado Springs as the permanent home for U.S. Space Command.”