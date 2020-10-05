Mayor Suthers presents the 2021 budget to City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mayor John Suthers presented a 2021 City Budget to Colorado Springs City Council on Monday.

The 2021 General Fund budget is $348.9 million, which is $17.6 million or 5.3% more than the 2020 budget. The city says the increase is largely due to re-budgeting $20 million of expenditure savings generated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act funding in 2020 received from El Paso County, originating as federal funding.

2021 General Fund Highlights:

$2.0 million of increased funding for 10 new sworn Police positions and 8 new sworn Fire positions and equipment, including re-establishing a dedicated Hazardous Materials response team and the transition of a medical squad to an engine company for the Fire Department

$400,000 of increased funding for park maintenance

$1.7 million continued funding for the City’s Americans with Disabilities Act operating and capital programs

$1,000,000 of increased funding for city fleet and equipment replacement

$500,000 of continued funding to support shelter bed operations for the homeless population

$760,000 increased funding to Mountain Metro Transit, including a route to the Airport and Amazon to be established in the 2nd half of 2021

$1.6 million continuing support to address Information Technology core infrastructure, applications, and cybersecurity improvements and sustainment

$2.0 million for Police and Fire sworn step increases, pay progression for civilian employees, and full-year funding for the portion of compensation that was phased in during 2020

$650,000 increased operating and capital funding for snow/ice removal operations

$2.2 million for critical facility maintenance – spread across the City’s many facilities including police and fire stations, parks facilities, public works facilities, and fuel infrastructure

$500,000 increased funding for city-wide Capital Improvement Projects

$850,000 increased funding for the state-mandated 811 utility locate team

The complete proposed 2021 budget is available at: coloradosprings.gov/budget

