Mayor of Georgetown Parker the Snow Dog gears up for ice fishing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Many buyers who got squeezed out of the 2021 real estate market are looking to 2022 for calmer seas. Whether that is going to happen remains to be seen.

Last year was a record year with average home prices increasing nearly 20%. Homes were flying off the market with multiple offers, no inspections and buyers paying over asking. But that frenzy has made many weary and many more suffering with buyer's remorse.