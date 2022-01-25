COLORADO SPRINGS — Georgetown Mayor Parker the Snow Dog made a trip to Scheels in Colorado Springs. Parker, an avid ice fisherman was recently named to the Scheels Pro Staff Team. The Scheels ice fishing experts got Parker setup with an ice hut, auger, sled, heater and electronics. Parker the Snow Dog got into ice fishing last year during the pandemic. He taken Denver Broncos starting linebacker Alexander Johnson ice fishing. Parker will be attending the 3 Lakes Ice Tournament this week in Granby (January 28 & 29). He’ll be fishing and giving away hugs and giveaways at the Scheels ice fishing tents.
Mayor of Georgetown Parker the Snow Dog gears up for ice fishing
