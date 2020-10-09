Mayor Gradisar warns of “Red Flag” conditions for COVID-19 in Pueblo, will remain at Level 2 on State Dial

PUEBLO, Colo. — Mayor Nick Gradisar announced Friday that Pueblo would remain at Safer Level 2 on the State of Colorado’s COVID-19 Dial because of the alarming and steady increase in coronavirus cases in Pueblo.

“What we are seeing is alarming. I liken this to a red flag fire warning, but this is a health emergency, and Pueblo is under the perfect conditions for the COVID-19 pandemic to spread rapidly,” said Mayor Gradisar.

According to a news release, with the rise in cases and concerns over more Puebloans relaxing on safety measures, the Mayor said the city is under the perfect conditions for COVID-19 to spread.

Pueblo County was a Level 2 county with additional variances when the state released its COVID-19 dial system. Pueblo’s goal was to apply to Level 1 if there was a sustained decrease in cases.

“At this time, we will not make any changes to our public health orders, and the limitations on public gatherings remain in place,” said Gradisar. “Because of the high number of new COVID-19 cases and some Puebloans not taking health warnings seriously – we risk going backward. If we do not get the virus under control, we will not be able to move to that level.”

Pueblo County has 1,295 positive and probable cases and 38 deaths related to COVID-19. Over 28,500 people have been tested at either the community testing site or through another provider. Pueblo County has 14 active outbreaks, according to the news release.

Gradisar raised four worrying trends contributing to the increase:

Family gatherings continue to be hot spots

Some businesses remaining lax on COVID-19 measures

Reports that school staff or students are attending school sick

Those failing to isolate or quarantine when COVID-19 positive or probable

Mayor Gradisar warned restaurants and bars during his weekly address, that their liquor license could be summarily suspended if they fail to implement the required health and safety measures.

Nothing the action is due to a small number of establishments disregarding COVID-19 standards. Gradisar recognized the 60-plus businesses that made the COVID-19 Safety All-Stars.