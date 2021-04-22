Mayor Gradisar names Fire Chief Huber as Deputy Mayor

PUEBLO – Mayor Nick Gradisar announced on Thursday the appointment of Barb Huber as the Deputy Mayor of Pueblo.

Chief Huber serves as the Fire Chief of the City of Pueblo and will continue this role as well. This appointment makes Chief Huber the first woman Deputy Mayor in Pueblo History. The Deputy Mayor position was previously held by Police Chief Davenport who retires April 30, 2021.

“Chief Huber is a proven leader,” Mayor Gradisar said. “She has done a terrific job as Fire Chief and I value the energy, sensitivity, and strategic thinking she’s shown in leading the Fire Department. Those skills will translate well to the position of Deputy Mayor.”

Barb Huber began her career with Pueblo as a Firefighter and has been a member of the Pueblo Fire Department since December 1997. She was promoted to the position of Captain in March 2007 and was appointed as Fire Chief for the City of Pueblo by Mayor Gradisar in August 2019.

Chief Huber earned a Bachelor of Science in Fire Management from Colorado State University in 2003. Other awards and recognitions include the Chief’s Award in 2018, Fire Captain of the Year in 2015, and Firefighter of the Year in 2014. Prior to her work in Fire, Huber served as a member of the Air National Guard and the United States Air Force Reserves for 20 years, retiring an E-7.

“I’m proud to have the opportunity to serve on a department with the core values of excellent customer service, safety, integrity, dedication, and vision,” Chief Huber said.

Chief Huber has experience developing and managing the Life safety team which focuses on improving Public Education to the Pueblo community. Through conversation and collaboration at Life Safety meetings, Chief Huber created and managed the Directing Others to Services (DOTS) program. This outreach program developed to help members of the community connect with local resources. The program successfully reduces the use of 911 by super-utilizers by 50% on average. Chief Huber is active in the community, volunteering with the American Red Cross and Daughters of the American Revolution, Zebulon Pike Chapter.