Mayor Gradisar issues statement on Columbus statue mediation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Tuesday, Mayor Nick Gradisar expressed his disappointment the two parties involved in mediation over the future of the Christopher Columbus Statue could not reach an agreement.

On Saturday morning, the two parties, the Sons of Italy Community Group and the Indigenous Community group, advised the Mayor that they could not reach an agreement over the Christopher Columbus Statue in Pueblo’s Mesa Junction neighborhood.

Both parties decided continuing talks would not be productive.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed the two groups couldn’t reach an agreement, but after decades of protests, the talks produced a chance for everyone to sit down and express their views, pain, and heritage,” said Mayor Gradisar. “Mediation was worth it as it allowed both sides the opportunity to hear the pain and pride of Pueblo’s past.”

“I would like to thank Fred Galvez for facilitating this much-needed dialogue that has been decades in the making. Mr. Galvez has made himself available to both parties for future talks.

The City of Pueblo and the Mayor’s Office will continue to look for ways to help these two groups reach a “Pueblo Solution” where both sides can find a road map that honors the history and contributions of both Indigenous People of Pueblo and Italian families of Pueblo.