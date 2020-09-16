Mayor distills whiskey to celebrate Colorado Springs turning 150

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs turns 150 years old on July 31, 2021.

Axe and the Oak Whiskey House, a local distillery, is working to distill a very special bottle to celebrate the milestone.

Today, I helped Axe and the Oak Whiskey House distill and bottle a very special whiskey for Colorado Springs’ Sesquicentennial. 1,000 limited-edition bottles will be released next summer to celebrate our city’s 150th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/H1NqUUoOJa — Colorado Springs Mayor's Office (@MayorofCOS) September 16, 2020

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers helping fill, cap, and label the bottles of the special edition, award-winning, non-Kentucky Bourbon on Wednesday.

The Axe and the Oak plans to make 1,000 bottles of the whiskey which will be available June 17. Pre-orders will be available six weeks prior.

The mayor said other local businesses can help celebrate the city’s birthday by taking part in the celebration.

