Mayor distills whiskey to celebrate Colorado Springs turning 150

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs turns 150 years old on July 31, 2021.

Axe and the Oak Whiskey House, a local distillery, is working to distill a very special bottle to celebrate the milestone.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers helping fill, cap, and label the bottles of the special edition, award-winning, non-Kentucky Bourbon on Wednesday.

The Axe and the Oak plans to make 1,000 bottles of the whiskey which will be available June 17. Pre-orders will be available six weeks prior.

The mayor said other local businesses can help celebrate the city’s birthday by taking part in the celebration.

>> Tap here to learn more about potential sponsorship and volunteer opportunities.

