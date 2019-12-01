Max Taps hosts fundraiser for Stem School Highlands Ranch Hero

HIGHLANDS RANCH – Max Taps, a bar in Highlands Ranch, hosted a fundraiser Saturday for Kendrick Castillo. Kendrick was killed when he stopped an active shooter situation at Stem School High School Highlands Ranch back in May.

“We could see families uniting with each other and Kendrick wasn’t responding to my calls or texts. Then someone told me he had rushed the shooter,” John Castillo, Kendrick’s dad said.

Kendrick is being remembered as a hero, so Max Taps brewing wanted to help. Strange Craft Beer Company brewed a Orange Honey Hefeweizen with Kendrick’s father, John, and Max Taps was able to get 2 kegs of it.

Max Taps will donate 100% of the profits of the kegs to the Notre Dame Catholic School Scholarship fund in honor of Kendrick.

“It was such a tragedy. We wanted to do anything we could to help,” Dave Gardner, the owner of Max Taps said.

Both of Kendrick’s parents were at the fundraiser.

“He’d be blown away. He’d be so happy. His signature smile would be ear to ear,” John said.

Kendrick was a car guy and 4×4 fan so The Edge Automotive 4×4 also was there with an RTI ramp to test out the flex on some sweet 4×4 rigs.