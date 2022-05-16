COLORADO SPRINGS — Matt Meister attended the Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament on Friday, May 13, at the Broadmoor golf club’s west course and caught up with Mayor John Suthers on topics ranging from his tenure as Mayor to the dedicated work of our firefighters.

The Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament is an annual event that benefits community programs and organizations, with the proceeds this year going toward scholarships for local students who plan to pursue public safety careers at Pikes Peak Community College, which the Mayor pointed out, is timely given the seriousness of the grass fires and evacuations witnessed on Thursday, the day before the tournament.

“We have raised a lot of money for scholarships to Pikes Peak Community College for police and fire programs, and as just yesterday demonstrates, we need to… be attracting great people to our police and fire departments. And I think over the years we’ve had 30 scholarships to Pikes Peak Community College for police and fire,” said Mayor Suthers.

FOX21 News is a proud sponsor of the Mayor’s Cup, which since 2012, has raised more than $650,000 dollars with all net proceeds going back to the community.