Mass vaccine event in Colorado Springs postponed due to “extreme weather”

COLORADO SPRINGS — Centura Health held a mass vaccine event at the Broadmoor World Arena on Saturday, despite bone chilling temperatures that dipped into the single digits.

Centura reports more than 2,300 people were received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 13 – amounting to more than 268 shots per hour.

Centura says it vaccinated thousands of Coloradans at a mass vaccine event in Colorado Springs on February 13.

A second drive-through mass vaccine event had been set for Sunday, February 14, however, the health care system postponed the event until February 20, citing extreme weather conditions.

Anyone scheduled to receive their vaccine at the Broadmoor World Arena on February 14 will automatically be invited to receive their first dose on February 20 at their originally scheduled time.

According to Centura, participants will receive a confirmation via email.