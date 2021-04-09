Mass vaccination clinic in Pueblo set for Friday, April 16

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

PUEBLO, Colo. — Steelworks Center of the West is the location of the mass vaccination clinic on Friday, April 16 from 9 am – 5 pm available to anyone aged 18 and up.

Reservations are required and can be made now by visiting https://www.comassvax.org/reg/1560124907.

The site will be offering 1,500 of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Residents may walk-up or stay in their cars. This clinic is an effort to be inclusive and equitable for all Pueblo residents.

“We are committed to providing access to vaccines to all our residents and will continue to work toward 100% vaccination regardless of barriers, geographic or otherwise,” Mayor Nick Gradisar said.

Clinic sponsors are the City of Pueblo, Denver Mayor’s Office, Senator Leroy Garcia, Representative Daneya Esgar, and Kenzi’s Causes.