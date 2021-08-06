Masks required for all in city-owned buildings in Manitou Springs by Aug. 9

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.– Everyone entering or working in any of the City of Manitou Springs facilities is required to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status, starting Monday, Aug. 9.

These buildings include City Hall, the Public Works facility, Police Department and the Pool and Fitness Center. All staff are required to wear a mask unless they are stationary and/or six feet apart from each other.

The city strongly encourages everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible in order to stay ahead of the delta variant of the virus.

To learn more about the vaccine or find a vaccination location, please visit this website.