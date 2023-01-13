(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK Jr.) Day is Monday, Jan. 16 and there are multiple events and closures to be aware of.

Colorado Springs announced closures for Monday in observance:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit (buses will operate on regular schedule)

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, and Meadows Park community centers

Memorial Park Recreation Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office at Memorial Park

Starsmore Discovery Center

Therapeutic Recreation Programs at Westside Community Center

Colorado College (CC) is going to commemorate MLK Jr. Day with events all day:

All People’s Breakfast – Monday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in the Ed Robinson Arena. Following the breakfast will be a keynote presentation with the theme “It Starts with Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems” and featuring Mike Edmonds speaking. For more information go to Eventbrite.

Unity March – 10:15 a.m. Pikes Peak Diversity Council is hosting a Unity March that will go from the CC campus at the corner of Cache La Poudre Street and Tejon Street to Acacia Park where there will be local dance and musical performers and a guest speaker, Sharon Tunson.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble – Wrapping up the day’s events will be the ensemble’s performance at 7 p.m. in the Mohrman Theatre in Armstrong Hall. Special guests Colorado Springs Chapter Choir of the Gospel Music Workshop of America will also be performing.

From CC’s Office of Communications, “All events are free and open to the public. The All People’s Breakfast is presented free of charge thanks to the generous support of Bon Appetit Food Service, Colorado College, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and EDC, The Edmondson Foundation, UC Health, and USAA.”

City of Pueblo:

The City of Pueblo and the National Association for Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Pueblo Branch are partnering for a MLK Jr. Day of service.

Andrew Hayes, Director of Public Works, said, “We were approached by the NAACP Pueblo Branch as part of their volunteer offerings to host a cleanup site near the downtown area on January 16 for an MLK Day of Service event. The City is always eager to partner with community members for cleanup events and for opportunities to work together to make Pueblo a better place to live and work.”

The cleanup site will be near the El Pueblo History Museum. The clean-up event will begin at 1:45 p.m. following the march and speakers organized by the NAACP Pueblo Branch. The march will begin at 12 p.m. in the Mesa Junction near the Rawlings Library and will finish at the El Pueblo History Museum. The City of Pueblo is inviting the public to join in the clean-up.

“The NAACP Pueblo Branch in recognition of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believes service is an excellent way to be impactful. We are excited to be partnering with the City of Pueblo this year on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to serve our community in this cleanup effort,” Roxana Mack, President of the NAACP Pueblo Branch, said.

In partnership with Rocky Mountain Service, Employment and Redevelopment (RMSER), there will also be a food basket organization and meal distribution from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at 330 Lake Avenue. Food distributions will take place after the march.

The City of Pueblo will remain closed in observance of the holiday.