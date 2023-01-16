(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Monday, Jan. 16, we look back at the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message. Colorado Springs and Pueblo honored the civil and equal rights leader with marches across Southern Colorado.

“Martin Luther King Jr. always said, ‘it is not a day off, this is a day on’,” said Roxana Mack, President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Organizers with the NAACP Pueblo branch are putting the community first.

“Put people first, as Dr. King did,” Mack said.

In Colorado Springs, a similar message focused on providing opportunities.

“We need to continue to fight for justice because as Dr. King once said, a threat to justice anywhere is an injustice everywhere,” said Earl Schaffer Jr. of Colorado Springs.

The theme for Colorado Springs’ unity march, “It starts with me,” is meant to spark a community mindset to transform unjust systems.

“We need to keep that vision alive for people of color,” Schaffer Jr. explained. “Especially in Colorado Springs, they need access to opportunities, they need access to educational opportunities, vocational opportunities, business, and careers.”

Pueblo is taking it one step further – a coalition of Pueblo organizations has presented a proposal to the city to rename Pueblo Boulevard as Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“We have support from our community members, we have support from our council and our Mayor,” Mack explained. “We think the time is right.”

NAACP, which is spearheading the initiative, is open to engaging with community members to make the proposal a reality.

Since King’s assassination in 1968, more than 900 streets in the United States and Puerto Rico have been named after him.