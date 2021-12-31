Marshall Fire: Devastation in Boulder and Jefferson counties

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Marshall Fire burning south of Boulder is now the most destructive fire in Colorado history. Strong winds knocked down power lines in Boulder Thursday afternoon, sparking the fire and causing them to spread rapidly.

The Marshall Fire was reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday and spread quickly throughout the day, reaching around 1,600 acres by the evening and destroying hundreds of homes.

Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department, as well as the Fort Carson, Cimmaron Hills Fire, and several other local fire departments, are in Boulder County helping fight the fire.

