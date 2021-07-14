Mark Redwine does not testify at his murder trial, closing arguments set for Thursday

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) – After weeks of testimony, attorneys will make closing arguments Thursday in the murder trial of Mark Redwine in La Plata County.
The father is accused of killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan, in 2012.
The defense wrapped their case Wednesday without calling Mark to the stand, but he did speak briefly to the judge about his decision.
- “I have decided not to testify,” Redwine told the judge.
- “And is this your decision?” the judge asked.
- “Yes it is,” Redwine answered.
The jury will return at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. They will hear closing arguments and deliberations will begin.