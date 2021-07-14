Mark Redwine does not testify at his murder trial, closing arguments set for Thursday

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Mark Redwine makes his first appearance in district court in Durango, Colo. Opening statements are expected sometime Monday, June 21, 2021, in the delayed trial of a man accused of killing his 13-year-old son in southwest Colorado nearly a decade ago. Dylan Redwine disappeared during a court ordered Thanksgiving visit in 2012 and his remains were later found. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP, File)

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) – After weeks of testimony, attorneys will make closing arguments Thursday in the murder trial of Mark Redwine in La Plata County.

The father is accused of killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan, in 2012.

The defense wrapped their case Wednesday without calling Mark to the stand, but he did speak briefly to the judge about his decision.

“I have decided not to testify,” Redwine told the judge.

“And is this your decision?” the judge asked.

“Yes it is,” Redwine answered.

The jury will return at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. They will hear closing arguments and deliberations will begin.