Marijuana sales reach new high; Colorado Springs leaders divided on recreational marijuana

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Revenue reported more than $1.7 billion in marijuana sales in 2019 alone, it was a record-setting year, but not anymore.

Within the first 10 months of 2020, the state has seen an annual revenue of more than $1.8 billion in marijuana sales and counting.

As of now, the city of Colorado Springs has not allowed recreational marijuana use within city limits, a topic which has city leaders divided.

“Revenue number’s don’t include the negative, social, and law enforcement costs they don’t include the loss in sales tax from other things,” said Colorado Springs City Councilman Wayne Williams.

City Council President Richard Skorman said the city is losing in on revenue.

“It is here, it is legal you can have it in your car by driving to Manitou Spring and Pueblo,” said Skorman. “It’s not like we don’t have it we just aren’t capturing any new revenue from it.”

So far, the majority of this year’s marijuana sales came from retail marijuana which was more than $1.45 billion.

“No one has more money as a result of this,” said Williams.”If someone chooses to buy recreational marijuana there are other things they are not buying and those losses are never captured.”

Skorman backed Jill Gaebler in a proposal that would have put retail marijuana on the November ballot, it failed and as of now, no formal legislation has been produced.

“The revenue is about $8 million to $12 million a year we are losing and we struggle as a local government especially with COVID,” said Skorman. “For me, it’s about controlling, regulating, and making sure it’s safe and capturing the revenue we really need.”

The City is in the running to be the headquarters for U.S. Space Command, Williams said allowing retail marijuana may hurt the city’s chances to house the government’s latest military branch.

“I believe there are number of factors beyond the official list that are often included,” said Williams. “There are lots of different perceptions people use and we want to put the best foot forward with respect to Space Command.”

Skorman disagrees and said other cities with a strong military presence have retail marijuana.

“We will get a decision on Space Command in January maybe it’ll be good to wait until after that if it even comes again, but I don’t see it an issue we need to worry about,” Skorman said.

Williams said if voters truly want retail marijuana within the city, there’s nothing stopping them from doing so.

“If voters want to put it on the ballot they can do it through a ballot initiative process and no one has chose to do that,” said Williams.

Skorman won’t be returning to city council, but said it’s a matter of giving voters the option.

“It wasn’t about whether we support it or not but let the voters and residents of Colorado Springs decide what they want,” said Skorman.

From January 2014 until October 2020, the state of Colorado has reported $9,617,305,618 in marijuana sales.