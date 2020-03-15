March is National Nutrition Month, Check Out These Healthy Options!

Finding healthy snacks can be difficult if you have someone in the family with an allergy. Dee Cortez shows us some healthy options that leave out the all of the common allergens so that everyone can enjoy them for National Nutrition Month.

The Amazing Chickpea

Move over, peanut butter… the chickpea is here! For those seeking a rich and delicious alternative to traditional nut butters, look no further! Free from 8 major allergens, The Amazing Chickpea easily spreads on bread, vegetables, crackers, pita or sandwich creation…whatever inspires your taste buds! The Amazing Chickpea spreads are available in a 12oz. or 16oz. jar, as well as in convenient single-serve cups which are ideal for placing in your lunchbox or desk drawer to nosh on easily! With only 170 calories and 5g of protein per serving – it makes an excellent protein-rich snack during the day. Rich & tasty, The Amazing Chickpea is available in 3 delightful flavors, including Creamy, Crunchy and Choc’ A Chic. Click HERE!

Papa Steve’s No Junk Raw Protein Bars

With 8 delicious vegan protein bars to choose from, Papa Steve’s offers amazing taste, perfect nutrition, plant-based protein and superfoods all packed into one bar. Easy to tuck in a backpack, purse, gym bag or laptop bag for an on-the-go snack, these little bars pack a big punch! Vegan, with 16g of plant-based protein, the flavors include Dark Chocolate Mocha Almond, Banana Oat Choco Chip, Apple Cinnamon Pecan, Dark Chocolate Coconut, Lemon Cashew, Cranberry Almond and more! Additional non-vegan flavors available, as well. Visit HERE!

Crunchsters

Crunchsters is the versatile sprouted supersnack! Savory, crunchy and delicious mung bean snacks that are so munch better! Made with an unsung hero, the mung bean, which is a low calorie, nutrient dense bean that boasts potassium, magnesium, fiber and protein. These aren’t just mung beans – they are sprouted mung beans, which means the nutrients are bio available and they are easier on digestion. This can mean less tooting which is good for you and those around you! Sprouting also boosts the protein amounts. Crunchsters are tasty snacks for on the go or on the couch. They are so versatile and make a great topping for salads, soups, avo toast or hummus dips and are equally delicious crunching them handful after handful. This is like no snack you’ve had before. Guilt-free snacking that is hearty and delicious – these snacks are naturally gluten-free, vegan and free from top 12 allergens. Click Here

free2b Foods

free2b Foods makes drool-worthy sweet treats and savory snacks that are always free from common allergens and made in dedicated facilities by a passionate team that understands how important safe foods are for your family. From Sun Cups and Mini Sun Cups to Snack Breaks and Bagel Chips – the treats and snacks make excellent plant-based nibbles.

The entire chocolate line is top 12 allergen free and the savory bagel chips are top 8 allergen free. The snacks are also free from artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives, hydrogenated oils, palm oil and carrageenan. The entire line is Non-GMO Project Verified, Certified Gluten-Free, Certified Vegan, Kosher Pareve and Fair Trade Certified. Check them out HERE https://free2bfoods.com/.

Hilary’s Eat Well

Hilary’s makes craveable plant-based frozen foods packed with whole veggies, grains, and beans that are always free from the top 12 allergens. They start with thriving plants and real whole ingredients that you would find in your own kitchen. Hilary’s makes delicious breakfast sausages and the world’s best veggie burgers, and because they are 100% plant-based, you can feel good about what you are putting in your body and the impact on the planet. The entire line and their dedicated facility are top 12 allergen-free. Plus, everything is Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, Kosher and Vegan. Hilary’s recipes are whole-food forward, with whole veggies like leafy greens, carrots as well as root vegetables and tubers like beets and sweet potatoes. They use plant-based proteins like adzuki and black beans as well as lentils and hemp seeds. The offerings have a healthy ratio of omega 3s thanks to ingredients like flax seed. Plus, they use whole grains like the under-appreciated star of the grain world – millet – which is an ancient grain with many benefits for your health and the planet. Learn more about this delicious line by clicking HERE!