March for healthy moms and strong babies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– March for Dimes is hosting a kickoff party ahead of the March for Babies in Colorado Springs.

The kick-off party is from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on February 29 at the Space Foundation Discovery Center at 4425 Arrowswest Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80907.

The March for Babies walk/run event will be on May 9 at 9:00 a.m. at John Venezia Park at 3555 Briargate Parkway Colorado Springs, CO 80920.

The march proceeds go towards premature babies by funding research, advocacy, resources, and vital training that will improve the care for all moms and babies.

