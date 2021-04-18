Man’s body recovered from Fountain Creek

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Fountain Police received reports of a body in Fountain Creek Sunday afternoon prompting an investigation by officials.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., officers with the Fountain Police Department received a call from a citizen who found a man’s body in Fountain Creek, just North of Duckwood Park.

Fountain Police Department’s Investigation Division said there were no obvious signs of trauma. However, the coroner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and identify the person.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Detective Robyn Abrams at (719) 382-4289.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.