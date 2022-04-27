PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office wants to know if anyone in the community saw 46-year-old Fred Joseph Giron of Pueblo before Sunday, April 24, 2022.

That’s the day PCSO says his body was discovered – in the area of Little Burnt Mill Road just south of Starlite Drive.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Giron’s death as “suspicious” and released his photo on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.