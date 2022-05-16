COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has reported a death on S 8th Street over the weekend.

CSPD says two people, who were walking in the area on Sunday, called after seeing a man’s body in “Bruno’s Tunnel” on Bear Creek Trail, which runs behind the 8th Street Walmart.

Upon arrival, officers determined an “obvious death” had occurred. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office was called out, but has not yet released the man’s identity or what caused his death.

CSPD is investigating the incident.