Manitou Springs will require masks in indoor spaces

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs will enact a facial coverings requirement in all indoor public spaces beginning Monday, August 23.
The city cites an upward trend in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in El Paso County, Colorado, and nationally, as the impetus for its decision.
“We find it of the utmost importance that face coverings are regularly used while indoors within our community,” the city said in a statement released Wednesday.
This Order will also require the use of a face covering in all indoor public areas within Manitou
Springs, given certain exceptions. A public indoor space is an enclosed area that is publicly or
privately owned that is accessible to the public, a place of employment, or an entity providing
services.
Frequently Asked Questions
- How will this order differ from the City’s previous mask requirement?
The two key differences between the mandate that begins on August 23rd, and the mandate that
began mid-year in 2020 is that masks will not be required outside, and that masks are required
on children five years old and younger.
- Will law enforcement be citing people for not wearing a mask?
Law Enforcement’s first step will be spreading education and awareness about the Order to
encourage voluntary compliance and mutual understandings. It is important that throughout this
process, we are working together with our community and our visitors to promote everyone’s
overall public health and quality of life. The Manitou Springs Police Department will enforce disturbances resulting from disputes inside local businesses over the Emergency Order and treat them as any other trespassing issue.
- What exceptions are there to this Order?
Key exceptions to this Order are as follows, a full list can be found under Section 5:
• Persons under the age of 5
• Persons who cannot medically tolerate a face covering,
• Persons who are seated at a table in a food establishment
• Individuals who are hearing impaired or individuals who are communicating with a
person who is hearing impaired, where the ability to see the mouth is essential to
communication
- What is considered a face covering?
A face covering is a uniform piece of material that securely covers a person’s nose and mouth
and remains affixed in place without the use of one’s hands.
- Do I need a face covering in my car or inside my house?
No, this order only mandates face coverings in all public indoor spaces. A public indoor space is
an enclosed area that is publicly or privately owned that is accessible to the public, a place of
employment, or an entity providing services.