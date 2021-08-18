Manitou Springs will require masks in indoor spaces

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs will enact a facial coverings requirement in all indoor public spaces beginning Monday, August 23.

The city cites an upward trend in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in El Paso County, Colorado, and nationally, as the impetus for its decision.

“We find it of the utmost importance that face coverings are regularly used while indoors within our community,” the city said in a statement released Wednesday.



This Order will also require the use of a face covering in all indoor public areas within Manitou

Springs, given certain exceptions. A public indoor space is an enclosed area that is publicly or

privately owned that is accessible to the public, a place of employment, or an entity providing

services.



Frequently Asked Questions